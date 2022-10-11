Tamil Nadu: Draft Coastal Zone Management Plan and maps out

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State environment department on Monday published the new draft Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) and land use maps demarcating eco-sensitive areas (ESAs) and other coastal infrastructure. These base maps, prepared on a scale of 1:25,000, will soon be put up for public hearing in all coastal districts. The new maps are prepared as per CRZ Notification, 2019.

The land use maps were prepared for the first time, which was mandated by law but wasn’t done previously. In the land use maps the ESAs are demarcated with colour codes by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management. Mangroves, mudflats, coral reefs, sand dunes, turtle nesting grounds etc. are demarcated.

However, leaders of fishermen’s organisations and environmentalists say the glaring errors that were committed in the CZMP maps prepared as per CRZ Notification, 2011 continue to exist in the new draft CZMP maps.

For instance, as per the notification, the fishing zones and fish-breeding areas should be clearly marked on CZMP maps. Also, States must prepare detailed plans for long-term housing needs of coastal fisher communities in view of expansion and other needs, provisions of basic services including sanitation, safety, and disaster preparedness. However, none of these components are reflected in the draft CZMP maps.

K Saravanan, an activist and fisherman from Urur Kuppam village, said: “The concerns of fisherfolk are repeatedly ignored despite us raising issues. Mistakes in the base maps need to be corrected, or the local level cadastral maps that will be prepared on a scale of 1:4,000 will also be flawed.” While environment director Deepak S Bilgi was not available for comments, other officials said fishermen and other stakeholders can flag their concerns during the public hearing.

It is important to have robust and accurate CZMP maps since they form the basis for approving future coastal projects. According to a study conducted by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR), 41% of the State’s coast is eroding. The recent multi-agency partnership survey analysis projects flood risks due to extreme precipitation to be 29.1% of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) area in a five-year cycle and the risk would go up to 56.5% in a 100-year cycle.

The draft Chennai City Action Plan, which was released by the city corporation for public comments, says 100 m of the coast is at a risk of submersion due to a projected 7-cm sea-level rise in the next 5 years.

