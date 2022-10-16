Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister seeks more rakes to transfer coal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji has urged the central government to provide more rakes for transporting coal so that Tangedco could meet its need.“At present, around 35 rakes are being dispatched from Talcher mines, leading to severe congestion on Paradip route. Among them, a maximum of only 14 rakes (around 50,000MT) are moved for Tangedco. So, it is essential to improve the situation,” he said.

During the conference of Power and Renewable Energy ministers of states and union territories chaired by Union Minister RK Singh held at Udaipur in Rajasthan on Saturday, Balaji said the union government should instruct the coal companies to improve the supply. Balaji pointed out considering the future power demand, Tangedco is building new power projects - NCTPS-III (1x800 MW), Ennore SEZ (2x660), Udangudi Expansion Stage I (2x660), Ennore Expansion (1x660), Uppur (2x800), Udangudi Expansion Stage II (2x660), Udangudi Expansion Stage III (2x660) - and all of them are under various stages of construction.

