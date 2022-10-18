Home States Tamil Nadu

Congress president election: 93% votes polled in TN

It was the sixth presidential election of the 137-year-old party and he was happy it was held during his tenure as TN Congress president, he said.

Published: 18th October 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

MP Su Thirunavukkarasar and other Congressmen showing the indelible ink on their fingers after casting votes at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A total of 93% votes were polled in Tamil Nadu at the AICC presidential election. After casting his vote, TNCC president KS Alagiri told reporters that it was a historical event and that the Congress respected the democratic right of the cadre. It was the sixth presidential election of the 137-year-old party and he was happy it was held during his tenure as TN Congress president, he said.

After emerging from the polling booth, former TNCC president Su Thirunavukkarasar said the election was being held transparently.  “There’s nothing wrong with Shashi Tharoor’s candidature ... people can cast their vote to whoever they want ... But Mallikarjun Kharge has been the favourite so far,” he said.

Sivaganga Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram, who backed Shashi Tharoor in the AICC presidential election, on Monday claimed that the poll result would be a pleasant surprise. He added that the party’s decision to hold the election added to its strength. “Whoever wins will be able to take the party forward.”

After the completion of polling, chief returning officer for TN Pratab Banu Sharma told reporters that a total of 662 votes were polled in Chennai out of 711, which accounted for around 93%. Some TN voters cast their votes in other locations owing to various reasons. The results will be out on October 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Tamil Nadu Congress president election
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp