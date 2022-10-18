Congress president election: 93% votes polled in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 93% votes were polled in Tamil Nadu at the AICC presidential election. After casting his vote, TNCC president KS Alagiri told reporters that it was a historical event and that the Congress respected the democratic right of the cadre. It was the sixth presidential election of the 137-year-old party and he was happy it was held during his tenure as TN Congress president, he said.

After emerging from the polling booth, former TNCC president Su Thirunavukkarasar said the election was being held transparently. “There’s nothing wrong with Shashi Tharoor’s candidature ... people can cast their vote to whoever they want ... But Mallikarjun Kharge has been the favourite so far,” he said.

Sivaganga Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram, who backed Shashi Tharoor in the AICC presidential election, on Monday claimed that the poll result would be a pleasant surprise. He added that the party’s decision to hold the election added to its strength. “Whoever wins will be able to take the party forward.”

After the completion of polling, chief returning officer for TN Pratab Banu Sharma told reporters that a total of 662 votes were polled in Chennai out of 711, which accounted for around 93%. Some TN voters cast their votes in other locations owing to various reasons. The results will be out on October 19.

