Ranks for MBBS, BDS admission released; Counselling from Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian released the rank list for MBBS and BDS admissions, 2022-2023 at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate on Monday. Speaking to media after releasing the lists, the minister said, classes for first-year MBBS and BDS will begin on 15 November. Counselling will be conducted from 19 October for general category and special quota seats, and October 20 for 7.5 % reservation seats.

While counselling will be online for the general category, counselling for special quota, sports persons, wards of ex-servicemen and persons with disability, and 7.5 % reservation will be conducted offline at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital. Mop-up counselling will be held on 6 December. He released a separate rank list for seats under 7.5% quota, government quota in government medical colleges and self-financing medical colleges, and management quota seats for self-financing colleges. This year, 558 seats 454 MBBS and 104 BDS seats were reserved for government school students under this quota. Subramanian said, there are 6,067 MBBS government seats in government medical colleges and self-financing medical colleges, and 1,380 BDS seats.

Under the 7.5% reservation category, 2,695 students applied, of which 2,674 were accepted (764 boys and 1,910 girls). V Deevatharshini from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Erode, secured the first rank in the top 10 in this category. Meanwhile, among the top 10 candidates in the rank list for the government medical college seats, S Thridev Vinayaka from Mahatma Global Gateway, Madurai secured the first rank.

The selection committee received 22,736 applications 8,029 boys and 14,024 girls and one transperson for MBBS and BDS seats for government quota seats in government medical colleges and self-financing colleges. Among them, 22,054 were accepted. The full rank list can be accessed at www.tnmedicalselection.org.

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian released the rank list for MBBS and BDS admissions, 2022-2023 at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Omandurar Estate on Monday. Speaking to media after releasing the lists, the minister said, classes for first-year MBBS and BDS will begin on 15 November. Counselling will be conducted from 19 October for general category and special quota seats, and October 20 for 7.5 % reservation seats. While counselling will be online for the general category, counselling for special quota, sports persons, wards of ex-servicemen and persons with disability, and 7.5 % reservation will be conducted offline at the Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital. Mop-up counselling will be held on 6 December. He released a separate rank list for seats under 7.5% quota, government quota in government medical colleges and self-financing medical colleges, and management quota seats for self-financing colleges. This year, 558 seats 454 MBBS and 104 BDS seats were reserved for government school students under this quota. Subramanian said, there are 6,067 MBBS government seats in government medical colleges and self-financing medical colleges, and 1,380 BDS seats. Under the 7.5% reservation category, 2,695 students applied, of which 2,674 were accepted (764 boys and 1,910 girls). V Deevatharshini from Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Erode, secured the first rank in the top 10 in this category. Meanwhile, among the top 10 candidates in the rank list for the government medical college seats, S Thridev Vinayaka from Mahatma Global Gateway, Madurai secured the first rank. The selection committee received 22,736 applications 8,029 boys and 14,024 girls and one transperson for MBBS and BDS seats for government quota seats in government medical colleges and self-financing colleges. Among them, 22,054 were accepted. The full rank list can be accessed at www.tnmedicalselection.org.