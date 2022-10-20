Home States Tamil Nadu

Dr Gagandeep Kang elected to US medical academy

Established originally as the Institute of Medicine in 1970, the National Academy of Medicine addresses critical issues in health, science, medicine and policy.

Published: 20th October 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Gagandeep Kang

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Dr Gagandeep Kang, professor, division of gastrointestinal sciences, Christian Medical College (CMC), has been elected to US-based National Academy of Medicine (NAM) for her contributions to understand and improve child health through her research in enteric infectious diseases and vaccinology, benefiting children in India and low and middle-income countries, and towards vaccine science, policy and communication after the outbreak of Covid-19, a release from CMC said.

Election to the academy is considered one of the highest honours in the fields of health and medicine and recognises individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment in the fields. Established originally as the Institute of Medicine in 1970, the National Academy of Medicine addresses critical issues in health, science, medicine and policy.

NAM works alongside the National Academy of Sciences and National Academy of Engineering to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the US. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding of STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics & Medicine).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr Gagandeep Kang
India Matters
New Delhi: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur with MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik during the 56th SAI Governing Body meeting, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI )
Home ministry to decide Indian cricket team tour to Pakistan, players' security is important: Thakur
A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook
With just one year to go, VS Achuthanandan eyes century
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the launch ceremony of Mission LiFE, in Kevadia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi, UN chief launch 'Mission LiFE' in Gujarat
National commission for women
Ghaziabad gang-rape: NCW constitutes fact-finding team to probe case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp