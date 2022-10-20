Dr Gagandeep Kang elected to US medical academy

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Dr Gagandeep Kang, professor, division of gastrointestinal sciences, Christian Medical College (CMC), has been elected to US-based National Academy of Medicine (NAM) for her contributions to understand and improve child health through her research in enteric infectious diseases and vaccinology, benefiting children in India and low and middle-income countries, and towards vaccine science, policy and communication after the outbreak of Covid-19, a release from CMC said.

Election to the academy is considered one of the highest honours in the fields of health and medicine and recognises individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment in the fields. Established originally as the Institute of Medicine in 1970, the National Academy of Medicine addresses critical issues in health, science, medicine and policy.

NAM works alongside the National Academy of Sciences and National Academy of Engineering to provide independent, objective analysis and advice to the US. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine also encourage education and research, recognize outstanding contributions to knowledge, and increase public understanding of STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics & Medicine).

