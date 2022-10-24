Thattukadai: Deepavali bonus 

By Express News Service

Deepavali bonus

Want to set up a temporary firecracker stall this Deepavali? The No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from various government departments — fire, police, and local bodies — to set up shop may only cost you a minimum of ` 30,000 in bribes. In some cases, traders are also expected to purchase gift boxes of crackers for several government officials. While officials usually collect the money directly from applicants, a cautious fire safety officer from Coimbatore employed a novel method to keep the DVAC sleuths at bay. When an applicant went to submit the `2,500 as demanded, the official first asked him to leave his mobile phone outside the office. He was then instructed to place the notes on white paper. The official dexterously folded it without touching the cash and ensured there was no powder (phenolphthalein) on it by dusting it off. Then, the applicant was asked to keep it in a tray while the official walked out of the room to avoid being caught. Life is indeed tougher for the greedy lot.

Shocking promotion wars

TANGEDCO has a new crisis to deal with. The board generally promotes mechanical and electrical engineers based on the vacancies in their respective wings. While mechanical engineers have a better chance of getting promoted, senior electrical engineers are now attempting to move up the ladder on the mechanical side armed with political support. On the other hand, a few trade unions have raised their voice against not providing inter-departmental promotions.

On a prayer

While the pandemic has nearly been left in the past, the pujas continue. A temple in Sholinganallur still offers a special `corona kavach’ puja, assuring people they would get protection from the disease. The special puja — which commenced way back in May 2021 — continues even now despite the dip in Covid-19 cases across the State. A banner hung outside the temple gently reminds devotees to not skip out on acquiring their ‘kavach’.

Expensive file-push

Administrators of the government-aided schools in Tenkasi allege that the annual increment files of their teachers, being submitted for the approval of the District Educational Office, are intentionally being put on hold for weeks without any reason. A correspondent told TNIE that a woman official at the DEO office demands “funds” to push the file. “Over the past week, as she began demanding boxes of sweets and firecrackers ahead of Deepavali, our teachers did not apply even to avail their entitled festival advance amount,” added the correspondent.

Skip tough questions

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Union Ministers avoid talking to the press in Chennai. However, they always look for media coverage with picture/video opportunities. Recently, we saw ‘unscripted’ moments of a senior minister shopping in Mylapore. Another cabinet minister recently called off interaction with journos at the last minute. The buzz in the political circles is that Central ministers hope to escape uncomfortable questions on the economic slowdown and unemployment.

