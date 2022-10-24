New president for ‘work-in-progress’ Madurai AIIMS

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has appointed Dr Nagarajan Venkataraman as the president of Madurai AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences). According to the notification on October 18, Dr Nagarajan Venkataraman was nominated in place of Dr VM Katoch, who was both the president of Madurai AIIMS and JIPMER in Puducherry. Dr.Nagarajan Venkataraman worked as a senior neuro consultant at VN Neuro Care Centre and Hospital in Madurai.

To complete the construction of the AIIMS in Madurai by 2026 the revised budget for the project, needs to get approval from the Centre. Dr Mangu Hanumantha Rao, Executive Director of AIIMS in Madurai, earlier said they are expecting the Centre’s nod in a week.

Questioned on the responsibility of Venkataraman’s new role, he said he needs to study the ongoing construction, adding that it is too early to comment. “I plan to visit the construction site and meet officials on October 27,” he said.

