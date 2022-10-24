Home States Tamil Nadu

New president for ‘work-in-progress’ Madurai AIIMS

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has appointed Dr Nagarajan Venkataraman as the president of Madurai AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences).

Published: 24th October 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has appointed Dr Nagarajan Venkataraman as the president of Madurai AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences). According to the notification on October 18, Dr Nagarajan Venkataraman was nominated in place of Dr VM Katoch, who was both the president of Madurai AIIMS and JIPMER in Puducherry.  Dr.Nagarajan Venkataraman worked as a senior neuro consultant at VN Neuro Care Centre and Hospital in Madurai. 

To complete the construction of the AIIMS in Madurai by 2026 the revised budget for the project, needs to get approval from the Centre. Dr Mangu  Hanumantha Rao, Executive Director of AIIMS in Madurai, earlier said they are expecting the Centre’s nod in a week. 

Questioned on the responsibility of Venkataraman’s new role, he said he needs to study the ongoing construction, adding that it is too early to comment. “I plan to visit the construction site and meet officials on October 27,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS AIIMS Madurai
India Matters
Image used for representational Image. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Rozgar mela admission of India’s job crisis
All-rounder who answered India's Call: Hardik Pandya in action during the India-Pak humdinger at Melbourne on October 23, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Hardik Pandya becomes 1st Indian to cross 1000 T20I runs and bag 50 wickets
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)
Uttarakhand: Woman gets triple talaq for refusing to go to Saudi on fake passport and stay with stranger
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
UP: Dalit man thrashed, tonsured for 'stealing' toilet seat; BJP leader among 3 held

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp