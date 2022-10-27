Madurai: Cops at three stations refuse to accept plaint from rape victim

MADURAI: A 38-year-old rape victim petitioned Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar on Wednesday seeking action against the man who attacked her and also against the police officials who refused to file a case based on her complaint. In her petition, the woman from Natham area said she was abducted by a stranger in a car on October 5.
"He took me to Kadavur Aranmanai and raped me at knifepoint before snatching away my two-sovereign gold chain. Later, I went to Sathirapatti police station to file a case regarding this. But they told me that the crime did not occur within their jurisdiction limits and asked me to contact Natham police. At Natham police station, the officials told me to approach the All Women Police Station in Sanarpatti. In Sanarpatti, the police told me that they deal with only family disputes and related cases. So, nobody has even accepted my complaint yet," she said in the petition.
The victim, who has been residing alone following her parents' demise, also said her brother and a cousin had been making attempts to acquire the house and land, which she had inherited from her parents. "The attack against me may have been plotted by my cousin in an attempt to drive me to suicide and take over my properties. I request the Collector to order the arrest of the person who raped me, and also take action against my cousin," she added.
Samam Kudimakkal Iyakkam President CJ Rajan said all police stations have the authority to register rape complaints. "In this case, the victim is uneducated. Her medical test was not taken, and the police deliberately made her run from pillar to post. Departmental action must be taken against the police officials who refused to accept her petition," he said.
When contacted, Dindigul Superintendent of Police V Baskaran told TNIE that he will look into this issue.
MADURAI: A 38-year-old rape victim petitioned Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar on Wednesday seeking action against the man who attacked her and also against the police officials who refused to file a case based on her complaint. In her petition, the woman from Natham area said she was abducted by a stranger in a car on October 5.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
BJP trying to politicise Coimbatore car explosion: Minister Senthil Balaji
Kerala Governor is a disgrace to the Constitutional position he holds: Congress
UN report: Climate pollution reductions 'highly inadequate'
Over 20 women were taken to ex-Andaman Chief Secy's house in alleged jobs-for-sex racket
ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli becomes second highest run-scorer in tournament's history
Pay parity between men and women cricketers heralds era of new opportunities: NCW