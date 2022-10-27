Madurai: Cops at three stations refuse to accept plaint from rape victim

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 38-year-old rape victim petitioned Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar on Wednesday seeking action against the man who attacked her and also against the police officials who refused to file a case based on her complaint. In her petition, the woman from Natham area said she was abducted by a stranger in a car on October 5.



"He took me to Kadavur Aranmanai and raped me at knifepoint before snatching away my two-sovereign gold chain. Later, I went to Sathirapatti police station to file a case regarding this. But they told me that the crime did not occur within their jurisdiction limits and asked me to contact Natham police. At Natham police station, the officials told me to approach the All Women Police Station in Sanarpatti. In Sanarpatti, the police told me that they deal with only family disputes and related cases. So, nobody has even accepted my complaint yet," she said in the petition.



The victim, who has been residing alone following her parents' demise, also said her brother and a cousin had been making attempts to acquire the house and land, which she had inherited from her parents. "The attack against me may have been plotted by my cousin in an attempt to drive me to suicide and take over my properties. I request the Collector to order the arrest of the person who raped me, and also take action against my cousin," she added.



Samam Kudimakkal Iyakkam President CJ Rajan said all police stations have the authority to register rape complaints. "In this case, the victim is uneducated. Her medical test was not taken, and the police deliberately made her run from pillar to post. Departmental action must be taken against the police officials who refused to accept her petition," he said.



When contacted, Dindigul Superintendent of Police V Baskaran told TNIE that he will look into this issue.

