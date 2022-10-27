Home States Tamil Nadu

Minors subjected to extreme medical tests, claim dikshithars

In another petition, S Thangaganesa Dikshithar alleged that the minor girls were unnecessarily subjected to physical examinations.

Published: 27th October 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

ARCHAK-JAWA2

Archaka trainees at Sri Parthasarathy Temple Triplecane, Chennai in 2007. (EPS | P Jawahar )

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Alleging that police were using Prohibition of Child Marriage Act to interrogate and examine children in violation of guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and Child Welfare Committee, two dikshithars of Chidambaram Nataraja Temple and their wives sent petitions to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

S Eshwara Dikshithar said, in February 2022, a few dikshithars, who left from our group, gave a list of child marriages said to have taken place in January 2021 to Social Welfare Officer and an organisation called Makkal Athigaram. They gave the list to police, which registered three cases under Prevention of Child Marriage Act and arrested a few dikshithars. 

“Daughters of the arrested dikshithars were subjected to extreme medical tests and clinical examinations in the name of investigation, which is against the guidelines laid down by Supreme Court, the Madras High Court and Child Welfare Committee.”The minor girls were forced to confess under illegal custody and the parents were arrested. 

He alleged that police coerced parents of the girls to give non-existent wedding photos and detained them in police station till midnight. He said weddings had not been organised for his son and daughter and that they planned marriages for them only after they turned 21 and 18 respectively. In another petition, S Thangaganesa Dikshithar alleged that the minor girls were unnecessarily subjected to physical examinations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chidambaram Nataraja Temple
India Matters
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
MLAs Guvvala Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, Rega Kantarao and Pilot Rohith Reddy. (Photo | Express)
Operation Lotus in Telangana thwarted, 3 held for allegedly luring TRS MLAs 
The living myth of Amitabh Bachchan
Khadi store Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)
Khadi logs Rs 1.15 lakh crore turnover on back of soaring global demand 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp