DMK aware of need for Chennai-Salem highway: EV Velu

“The then opposition leader MK Stalin urged the AIAD MK government to settle the issues of farmers before proceeding with the project.

TN Public Works Department Minister EV Velu (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI/SIVAGANGA: Pointing out the difference in the approach of the DMK from the AIADMK towards the eight-lane Salem-Chennai green corridor project, Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports EV Velu said a final decision on the project depends on the State government’s policy.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the AIADMK started acquiring lands for the project following the Supreme Court allowing the Union government to proceed with the project, without listening to the concerns raised.

“The then opposition leader MK Stalin urged the AIAD MK government to settle the issues of farmers before proceeding with the project. Now, the DMK government has sent ministers and MLAs to discuss the matter and settle the dispute. DMK was well aware of the need for the project,” he said.

On the acquisition of land for Parundur airport, the minister said authorities had clarified the doubts of the public. Further, he said the construction of Kalaignar Memorial Library would be completed before October 10 and would be fullyready by January 30 next year.

“Upon inauguration by CM MK Stalin in 2023, the library would become one of the icons of Madurai in the coming decades,” Velu added. The DMK leader further stated that the Madurai district administration has picked two locations for the construction of the jallikattu stadium. Ministers Moorthy, Thangam Thennarasu among others presided over the press conference.

Meanwhile, Velu, ministers Moorthy and Periyakaruppan inspected the ongoing construction of the on-site museum near Keezhadi. “10,210 artefacts would be displayed in the museum, and steps have already been taken to explain the significance of these to visitors through short videos,” he added.

