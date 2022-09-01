Rank list for UG courses on Sept 7

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officers of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNA U) have decided to release the rank list for Under Graduate (UG) courses for the 2022- 2023 academic year on September 7.

A top officer from the admission committee told TNIE, “This year, TNA U received 37,774 applications for the 4,485 seats at 12 UG programs offered by the 18 constituent colleges and 28 affiliated colleges.

As per procedure, we have called as many as 1,238 students who applied under special reservation categories, including differently-abled, eminent sports person, NRI, and Industry sponsorship for certificate verification, scheduled to be held from September 1 to 5 at the university.”

TNAU Vice Chancellor V Geethalakshmi told TNIE, “We are planning to release the rank list on September 7 and it will be officially informed by Friday. We are yet to decide to conduct counselling offline and we will inform students about it soon.”

