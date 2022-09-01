Home States Tamil Nadu

Special CB-CID team to probe AIADMK HQ incidents

The CB-CID has constituted a special team to investigate the incidents at the AIADMK headquarters on July 11.

Published: 01st September 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK flags

Representational image (File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CB-CID has constituted a special team to investigate the incidents at the AIADMK headquarters on July 11. The team will be headed by DSP Venkatesan and will have inspectors Latha, Ramya, Renuka, and Selvin Sandhakumar as members, sources said.

On July 11, a General Council (GC) was held by Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) at Vanagaram, where he was declared AIADMK interim general secretary. The same day, supporters of O Panneerselvam (OPS) besieged the headquarters at Royapettah.

A violent confrontation ensued between EPS and OPS supporters. Forty-seven people, including two policemen, were injured in the clash, and buses, cars, and two-wheelers were damaged. Subsequently, the headquarters was sealed, a case was registered, and several people were arrested.

The headquarters was reopened 10 days later on July 21 following a court order, and the key was handed over to EPS. On August 25, TN government told the Madras High Court that the case was transferred to the CB-CID. The court, in a related case, also ordered that the decisions taken at the GC be considered null and void.

