Home States Tamil Nadu

It's govt's duty to ensure good quality, free education, says Delhi CM Kejriwal in Chennai

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, addressing the gathering, listed out the reforms and various schemes launched by the DMK governments for the welfare of women and also their education. 

Published: 05th September 2022 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is the duty of every government to provide good quality and free education to the students, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after launching 26 schools of excellence and 15 model schools along with Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday. 

Stalin also launched the Pudhumai Penn scheme on Teacher's day to encourage girl students to pursue higher education. Under the scheme girl students, who studied from Class 6 to Class 12 in state government schools would be paid monthly assistance of Rs 1,000.

Speaking at the event, Kejriwal lauded the initiatives taken by the DMK government in the education sector. He stressed that almost 66% students in the country study in Government schools and there is an urgent need to work on improving the quality of these schools. 

"We all want our country to be a developed nation, but how we will achieve it if we provide rotten education to our students," said Kejriwal. 

Highlighting how Stalin replicated Delhi's model school in the state, Kejriwal said, "We might belong to different political parties, but there is so much of good work that each government in each State is doing. And it is extremely important that we learn from each other, ". He also urged that state governments and Centre should come together to improve the quality of education in government schools. 

Stalin, addressing the gathering, listed out the reforms and various schemes launched by the DMK governments for the welfare of women and also their education. 

Stalin also stated that to help poor girls, he had launched a marriage financial support and gold scheme and now the government has launched the Padhumai Penn scheme to encourage economically backward families to educate their girl child. He also announced that a sum of Rs 25 crore would be allocated for Bharathi Women's College for the construction of classrooms and other infrastructure.

The event was held at the state-run Bharathi Women’s College. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Pudhumai Penn DMK Government education MK Stalin
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp