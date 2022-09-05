Home States Tamil Nadu

No additional stoppage for Nellai train at Kinathukkadavu: Southern Railway

Published: 05th September 2022 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways image used for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Southern Railway has stated that there would be no stoppage at Kinathukkadavu for the weekly special train operated from Mettupalayam to Tirunelveli.

"The Mettupalayam-Tirunelveli weekly special is provided with stoppages at Podanur and Pollachi. Providing additional stoppage will slow down the train and hence it is not feasible," BG Mallaya, Southern Railway general manager, stated this in response to a series of questions by AIADMK MLA from Kinathukkadavu S Damodaran recently.

To his other question about resuming the Coimbatore-Dindigul train via Palani, Mallya stated that it was highly unlikely. On a question  seeking to extend Palakkad - Tiruchendur train (No 16731/16732) till Mettupalayam, the GM stated, "Extending the train till Mettupalayam and operating it via Kinathukkadavu and Podanur will deprive users in Pollachi Palakkad." Also, he ruled out the possibility to operate an overnight service to Rameswaram citing lack of space to accommodate the rake in Coimbatore railway station.

Damodaran expressed disappointment over the responses. He said the Coimbatore-Dindigul train was operated through Palani a decade ago when the Coimbatore -Pollachi section was not converted into a broad gauge. "It is sad that officials are not informing the GM about such issues," he said.

Sharing the disappointment, DRUCC member K Jayaraj said,"Instead of giving a reply for namesake, the GM should study train services that were in operation before gauge conversion."

J Sathish, DRUCC member and Joint Secretary of Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) said, "Officials can operate the night train to Rameswaram  from either Peelamedu or Podanur instead of Coimbatore junction."

