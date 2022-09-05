Piece of human ivory figurine found at Ariyalur

P Thiruselvam By

ARIYALUR: A broken piece of decorative ivory bearing a human figurine has been unearthed from Maligaimedu near Gangaikondacholapuram in the district. On the finding on Friday during the second phase of excavation at the site, a Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) official told TNIE, “

The object, weighing 1.100 grams, 0.5mm in thickness, 1.8 cm in height and 1.5 cm in width, and made of ivory is the second important remnant excavated from the site. The first discovery, a broken piece of bracelet made of gold and copper, was unearthed in February 2022. The ivory object was found at a depth of 55-60 cm. The broken part shows the hip and the thigh of a human figure. In particular it may refer to a royal figure. It will be revealed only after examination.”

“Objects made of gold and ivory combined indicate that there was a palace here. Besides, many ancient items, including iron nails, Chinese pottery and a brick structure with 22 layers, were unearthed from the site,” the TNSDA official added.

With the prospects of the excavation yielding more findings high, work is in full swing, the official added. As part of the second phase of excavation at Gangaikondacholapuram and its surrounding areas, which kicked off in the first week of February this year, a total of 19 trenches have been dug by a 25-member team. The current phase is expected to be completed by this month. The discovery revives the demand for declaring the excavation site a tourist destination with display of the unearthed items.

