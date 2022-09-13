DVAC raids 13 places belonging to former Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DV&AC) conducted surprise checks at 13 places including places related to the former health minister C Vijayabaskar.

Police FIR read that the raid was commenced based on an intelligence report stating Vijayabaskar provided a fake Essentiality Certificate to the Vels Medical College located at Uthukottai in Tiruvallur district as if it was a full-fledged 250 bedded hospital while the hospital building was under construction.

The FIR added that Vijayabaskar had issued certificates to the Vels Medical College that their hospital had been running successfully for the past three years with 300 beds to the central medical board of certification to avail the medical college permission.

This is the first time since May 2021 that Former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has come under the DV&AC scanner.

The DV&AC officials have also conducted surprise checks at the residences of Vijayabaskar and other close aides including Ishari K.Ganesh, Trustee of Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies, Dr K Srinivasaraj, Dean, Vels Medical College and Hospital, Manjakaranai Village, Uthukottai, Dr Vasanthakumar of Suramangalam near Salem, his friends’ residences of Dr Manohar, and Dr Sujatha and his friend’s house in Madurai including 13 places.

