EB tariff hike in TN: ‘Rivals waiting for chance to break alliance’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK mouthpiece Murasoli on Wednesday took exception to the statement of CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan opposing the EB tariff hike. A column in Murasoli said: “Our political adversaries are waiting for an opportunity to break the DMK-led alliance. So, our allies should be cautious in their statements as such statements could feed political adversaries, who may blow them out of proportion.”

On Balakrishnan’s remark, the column said the CPM-led Kerala government, too, had hiked EB tariff recently. There, tariff for those who consume up to 100 units has also been hiked (by 20 paise), whereas 100 units are free in Tamil Nadu.

“The DMK government hiked the EB tariff because it was unavoidable. The administrative irregularities during the past 10 years have emptied the State coffers and the incumbent government has to bear the impact. No government can function strongly without imposing a tax or hiking a certain tariff. Tap the rich to pat the poor is DMK’s policy, contrary to the policy of the BJP-led Union government—crush the poor to nourish the rich,” it said.

