Home States Tamil Nadu

Give us motorable road: Sitheri residents to Tamil Nadu govt

It has a population of around 150 families, most of whom have agriculture as primary employment.

Published: 15th September 2022 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Arasantham in Sitheri panchayat urged the administration to pave a proper road as they have to trek for almost 8 km to Sitheri for their basic needs, including medical care. Arasanatham in Sitheri panchayat is one of the remote tribal hamlets in the district.

It has a population of around 150 families, most of whom have agriculture as primary employment. The village is located almost 8 km away from Sitheri, where the nearest Primary Health Centre, Panchayat office and even the Government Higher Secondary School is present. The residents have to trek for nearly 8 km via forest area to avail of the services.

K Venkateshan, a resident of Arasanatham said, "Arasanatham is a major village of Sitheri panchayat. Our village lies on a hill adjacent to Sitheri and we cannot travel to the place directly. The shortest route to reach Sitheri is the Harur-Sitheri road, and we have to walk for almost 5km foot pass through the forest to reach there. If the mud road of the forest is converted into a tar road, we can easily reach Sitheri."

Another resident of Sitheri R Sridar said, "People from over 66 villages come to Sitheri for their basic necessities, including medications and even education. Not only our village, but many other villages also don't have proper road facilities and hence, many villages are isolated. In the past decade many major developments happened in Sitheri, but the surrounding areas still lack proper roads. Farmers have to trek down with agricultural produce and milk and transport it to Harur for selling, which is an arduous task. While some people here use two-wheelers to travel, it becomes difficult during monsoon."

P Kaliappan from Kalasapadi, another village in the panchayat, said, "Even though adults can manage trekking through the hills, school-going children suffer a lot while going to Sitheri. Hence, we need new road for villages surrounding Sitheri."

Revenue officials told TNIE, "We have been focusing on the development of Sitheri, but paving roads is a challenge. A major portion of Sitheri falls under the forest area. Residents have made many appeals and we are also looking for feasible solutions to improve roads and bring in mobile towers. At present, we are looking into upgrading the Harur- Sitheri road."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp