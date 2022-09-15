Madurai-Kovai train an instant hit with passengers

Home States Tamil Nadu

However, sources in the Madurai Railway Division said that so far there is no proposal to include reserved or AC coach in the train.

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Madurai-Coimbatore unreserved train via Palani, which resumed operation on September 1 after a long gap of 14 years, has become an instantaneous hit among passengers. The train (16722) departs from Madurai at 7.25am and reaches Coimbatore at 12.45 pm. In the return direction, the train (16721) leaves at 2.05pm and reaches Madurai at 7.35pm. Though Railway officials could not gauge the exact number of passengers using the service, the 12-car train runs full.

DRUCC member of Salem Railway Division J Sathish thanked Southern Railway for fulfilling a long-pending demand of the people in both cities for a direct service. “Since electrification of Palani - Dindigul sector is nearing completion, we expect Railways to deploy electric locos in the route in October. This will reduce travel time by up to 20 minutes from the present five hours,” he said.

K Sivamohan, secretary, Welfare Rail Passenger Association (WRAP) Pollachi and Kinathukkadavu Railway Passenger Association opined that an additional train should be operated in the mornings from Coimbatore considering the huge popularity for the service. K Jayaraj DRUCC member said Railways should add one AC and three reserved coaches to  draw more passengers.However, sources in the Madurai Railway Division said that so far there is no proposal to include reserved or AC coach in the train.

