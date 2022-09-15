Power in TN still cheap, received only 7,000 plaints on tariff hike: Minister

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Compared with other states, especially Kerala, Tamil Nadu’s electricity charges were extremely low, said electricity minister V Senthil Balaji after inspecting Madhavaram Sub-Station in Chennai on Wednesday. He was responding to a query on CPM’s K Balakrishnan criticising the hike in power tariff.

“In the CPM-led Kerala, consumers have to pay Rs 385 for 100 units, Rs 775 for 200 units, and Rs 1,365 for 300 units. In Tamil Nadu, the first 100 units are free, 200 units cost Rs 225, and 300 units cost Rs 675 as per the new tariff regime. The CPM leader, as such, should understand the ground reality.”

He added that Tangedco, which has 3.5 crore customers, received only “7,338 complaints” regarding the tariff hike. “A few political parties, including the AIADMK, announced protests because of political vengeance. Currently, Tangedco pays Rs 16,500 crore towards interest payment. Moreover, the TN government will extend an additional subsidy of Rs 4,000 crore this year; it had provided Rs 9,000 crore last year.

Responding to queries about Tangedco’s interest burden, the minister said the focus now was on reducing the revenue gap and increasing the State’s own power generation capacity. “Over the next five years, power demand could increase by up to 50%. Hence, the power utility plans to add 6,660MW to the grid by constructing new thermal power plants and setting up windmills and solar parks across Tamil Nadu,” the minister said.

On underground cable works in Chennai, he said tendering was under way. By the year end, Tangedco would begin laying the cables.He also said the peak-hour system for MSMEs under LT service had already been introduced in 14 states. “A special committee will be formed to inquire into all types of consumer complaints.” To queries about the Supreme Court order against him, he refused comment, saying the matter was sub judice.

