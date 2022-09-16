SRMU condemns move to reduce 10,000 loco pilots

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Seeking the reversal of decision to reduce 10,000 loco pilots from the service, members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) said the move would affect the safety of the passengers and increase the workload on current employees. Holding a protest, the members raised slogans against recommendations of the ED committee.

SRMU Divisional Secretary JM Rafi said the loco pilots are already working more hours than assigned. Assistant Divisional Secretary V Ramkumar said loco pilots are working over eight hours. "The committee recommendation for reducing the rest time to six from eight hours is unjust and unethical. The committee is treating loco pilots as machines," he added. Over 200 members took part in the protest.

MADURAI: Seeking the reversal of decision to reduce 10,000 loco pilots from the service, members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union (SRMU) said the move would affect the safety of the passengers and increase the workload on current employees. Holding a protest, the members raised slogans against recommendations of the ED committee. SRMU Divisional Secretary JM Rafi said the loco pilots are already working more hours than assigned. Assistant Divisional Secretary V Ramkumar said loco pilots are working over eight hours. "The committee recommendation for reducing the rest time to six from eight hours is unjust and unethical. The committee is treating loco pilots as machines," he added. Over 200 members took part in the protest.