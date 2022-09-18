Home States Tamil Nadu

Seven stolen antique idols recovered from Auroville shop

A press statement from the idol wing said as the owner could not establish the provenance of the idols, the Idol wing is investigating how and by whom and from where the idols were stolen.

Published: 18th September 2022 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven stolen antique idols hoarded at a shop in Auroville near Puducherry were seized by the Idol Wing officers on Friday. The seizure followed a tip-off that a shop dealing with handicrafts in Auroville was hoarding ancient idols that were stolen from temples across Tamil Nadu. 

Idol Wing DGP Jayanth Murali said after making enquiries and ascertaining the truth, the Idol Wing obtained an order from the Judicial Magistrate to search the premises. “A special team of police officers under Idol Wing Trichy DSP, Kathiresan and Idol Wing Kumbakonam Inspector Indira raided Metal Crafts located in Bommayapalayam in Auroville in Villupuram district,” he said.

The seized idols are a 116-cm-long bronze idol of Arthanareeswarar , 60-cm-long metal idol of Arthanareeswarar, 60-cm-long bronze metallic idol of Arthanareeswarar, 126-cm-long bronze idol of Sivagami Amman, 122-cm-long bronze idol of Krishnan, 22-cm-long Buddha idol made of metal and a 34-cm-long bronze peacock (Mullu Mailvaganam) idol. 

During the search, the officers also seized a document of the Archaeological Survey of India declaring that one of the three idols of Ardhanareeswarar was suspected to be an antique piece. Police said K Ramachandran, 42, the shop owner had tried to obtain a clearance certificate from ASI when they found out that it was an antique idol. 

A press statement from the idol wing said as the owner could not establish the provenance of the idols, the Idol wing is investigating how and by whom and from where the idols were stolen.The idols are expected to be submitted before the ASI for inspection, and a report will be forwarded to HR. & CE department for identifying and assigning the idols to the temples.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp