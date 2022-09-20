Higher tariff for TANGEDCO's 3 lakh+ domestic connections

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has identified over 3 lakh domestic connections across the State to be converted into ‘Low Tension 1D’ services, which were introduced in the new tariff.

As per the State-owned power utility’s old tariff, the common supply for lighting, lift, water pumping, gardening, swimming pool and so on was under Low tension (LT) 1A service (domestic). But, now, it has introduced the LT 1D service and plans to collect Rs 8 instead of Rs 4.50 per unit for this category.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE a special team has been assigned to each constituency in the State to verify such connections. The special teams identified 3,22,533 power connections till Saturday and converted 28,408 immediately. Work is on to convert the remaining connections.

Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Organisation president Paul Barnabas said most consumers are confused about how to calculate their bills as per the new tariff, and need clarity on things such as 1A and 1D services.

“Even Tangedco staff who take meter readings won’t be able to clear consumers’ doubts because they themselves don’t have enough clarity about the new system. The power utility must organise meetings with consumers in all districts and clear doubts” he added.

Coimbatore Consumer Voice secretary N Logu said the new LT 1D service is an additional burden on people living in apartments, and paying electricity bills would be like paying rent. He urged the government to withdraw the service.

28K converted to low tension 1D services

Till Saturday, officials identified 3,22,533 power connections that are to be low tension 1D services, and converted 28,408 of them immediately. Work is on to convert the remaining connections, an official said

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has identified over 3 lakh domestic connections across the State to be converted into ‘Low Tension 1D’ services, which were introduced in the new tariff. As per the State-owned power utility’s old tariff, the common supply for lighting, lift, water pumping, gardening, swimming pool and so on was under Low tension (LT) 1A service (domestic). But, now, it has introduced the LT 1D service and plans to collect Rs 8 instead of Rs 4.50 per unit for this category. A senior Tangedco official told TNIE a special team has been assigned to each constituency in the State to verify such connections. The special teams identified 3,22,533 power connections till Saturday and converted 28,408 immediately. Work is on to convert the remaining connections. Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection Organisation president Paul Barnabas said most consumers are confused about how to calculate their bills as per the new tariff, and need clarity on things such as 1A and 1D services. “Even Tangedco staff who take meter readings won’t be able to clear consumers’ doubts because they themselves don’t have enough clarity about the new system. The power utility must organise meetings with consumers in all districts and clear doubts” he added. Coimbatore Consumer Voice secretary N Logu said the new LT 1D service is an additional burden on people living in apartments, and paying electricity bills would be like paying rent. He urged the government to withdraw the service. 28K converted to low tension 1D services Till Saturday, officials identified 3,22,533 power connections that are to be low tension 1D services, and converted 28,408 of them immediately. Work is on to convert the remaining connections, an official said