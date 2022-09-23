Home States Tamil Nadu

Shell bangle, seal, copper coin unearthed at Vembakottai

The first phase of the Vembakottai excavation began on March 16, and is being carried out over 25 acres in Uchimedu.

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A shell bangle, terracotta seal, and copper coin with figurine and symbols were unearthed at the Vembakottai archaeological excavation site on Thursday by the State Archaeological department.

The first phase of the Vembakottai excavation began on March 16, and is being carried out over 25 acres in Uchimedu. So far, the antiquities unearthed include glass beads, shell bangles, shell beads, terracotta figurines, weighing units, smoking pipes. The excavation will continue till September 30 this year.

