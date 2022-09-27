Tiruchy railway division eyes Rs 500-crore freight revenue in FY23

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy railway division is expecting a boom in freight revenue this financial year and officials cite recent developments as reason. Until August 2022 in FY23, the division has recorded a revenue of Rs 343.38 crore.

The figure is expected to cross Rs 500 crore by March 2023. In FY21 (from April 2020 to March 2021), the division recorded a revenue of Rs 453.5 crore through the transportation of coal, cement, fertilisers, iron ore, limestone and other consignments.

In the last financial year (April 2021 to March 2022), freight revenue, however, dropped to Rs 451.86 crore. Sources said this was because there was no transportation of limestone and iron ore in FY22 compared to FY21. But this financial year, resumption of salt transportation from Nagapattinam in August and Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) agreement with Ramco Cements in August would help the division to earn over Rs 500 crore, officials said.

"On average, the division would make more than `30 lakh from one trip of salt transportation. Similarly, as per the GCT agreement, the railway will take care of the maintenance of the track from cement godowns to the main line. The division has such agreements with Ramco Cements, Ariyalur and the one at Ichchangadu. This agreement will ensure the movement of more cement through railways. These will increase freight revenue," a source said.

At current fuel prices, sources said the railway turns out to be the cheapest transportation option for industries. "Industries would prefer railways for transporting salt and other consignments as they can offer a cheap and safe option for transportation of consignments," said M Rahman, who runs a freight transport service in the city. Operators like Rahman, who transports goods through roadways, could face tough competition from the railways.

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy railway division is expecting a boom in freight revenue this financial year and officials cite recent developments as reason. Until August 2022 in FY23, the division has recorded a revenue of Rs 343.38 crore. The figure is expected to cross Rs 500 crore by March 2023. In FY21 (from April 2020 to March 2021), the division recorded a revenue of Rs 453.5 crore through the transportation of coal, cement, fertilisers, iron ore, limestone and other consignments. In the last financial year (April 2021 to March 2022), freight revenue, however, dropped to Rs 451.86 crore. Sources said this was because there was no transportation of limestone and iron ore in FY22 compared to FY21. But this financial year, resumption of salt transportation from Nagapattinam in August and Gati Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) agreement with Ramco Cements in August would help the division to earn over Rs 500 crore, officials said. "On average, the division would make more than `30 lakh from one trip of salt transportation. Similarly, as per the GCT agreement, the railway will take care of the maintenance of the track from cement godowns to the main line. The division has such agreements with Ramco Cements, Ariyalur and the one at Ichchangadu. This agreement will ensure the movement of more cement through railways. These will increase freight revenue," a source said. At current fuel prices, sources said the railway turns out to be the cheapest transportation option for industries. "Industries would prefer railways for transporting salt and other consignments as they can offer a cheap and safe option for transportation of consignments," said M Rahman, who runs a freight transport service in the city. Operators like Rahman, who transports goods through roadways, could face tough competition from the railways.