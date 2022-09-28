Home States Tamil Nadu

NHAI to lay two 15km 'model safe roads' in Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the work is estimated to cost Rs 2 crore.

Published: 28th September 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

NH national highway, NHAI

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI:  The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to lay two 'model safe roads' between Madurai and Kanniyakumari to improve the Madurai-Kanniyakumari NH-44, measuring up to 243.47 km in length.  It is expected to be completed within October this year. One road, stretching up to 15 km, will be constructed near Tirunelveli area and the other 15-km stretch road is to be set up at Nanguneri near Nagercoil.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the work is estimated to cost Rs 2 crore. Speaking to TNIE, an official from NHAI said each model safe road will have road signs, markings, proper junctions, entry and exit among others.

"The road will have lighting on both sides for visibility, service connection to adjacent areas and a Y junction. CCTV cameras will be placed at regular intervals, and will not have black spots to avoid accidents. It will be rolled out here on a trial basis, and if successful, it will be constructed across the entire Madurai and Kanniyakumari NH-44," he added. Minister of State Vijay Kumar Singh and officials have surveyed the areas. Work is expected to commence this week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NHAI Highway National Highway Authority of India
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp