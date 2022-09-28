NHAI to lay two 15km 'model safe roads' in Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to lay two 'model safe roads' between Madurai and Kanniyakumari to improve the Madurai-Kanniyakumari NH-44, measuring up to 243.47 km in length. It is expected to be completed within October this year. One road, stretching up to 15 km, will be constructed near Tirunelveli area and the other 15-km stretch road is to be set up at Nanguneri near Nagercoil.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the work is estimated to cost Rs 2 crore. Speaking to TNIE, an official from NHAI said each model safe road will have road signs, markings, proper junctions, entry and exit among others.

"The road will have lighting on both sides for visibility, service connection to adjacent areas and a Y junction. CCTV cameras will be placed at regular intervals, and will not have black spots to avoid accidents. It will be rolled out here on a trial basis, and if successful, it will be constructed across the entire Madurai and Kanniyakumari NH-44," he added. Minister of State Vijay Kumar Singh and officials have surveyed the areas. Work is expected to commence this week.

