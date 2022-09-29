Home States Tamil Nadu

Track gauge conversion: Speed trial between Agasthiyampalli and Thiruthuraipoondi held

The train services between the two stations seized operations in the 1990s owing to the need for track conversion from metre gauge to broad gauge.

Published: 29th September 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

The train services between the stations stopped in the 1990s | Express

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  A speed trial run between Agastiyampalli and Tiruthuraipoondi railway station on Wednesday following the completion of track gauge conversion work has raised hopes of resumption of train services on the route after a gap of nearly 30 years.

The train services between the two stations seized operations in the 1990s owing to the need for track conversion from metre gauge to broad gauge. Trains were operating in the route till Kodiyakarai. The service was instrumental in transporting salt from Vedaranyam block since the British Raj era. Track conversion work was delayed for years before it kicked off nearly three years ago.

With the work now complete, a possible resumption of services in the route could pave way for more effective means of transportation of salt produced in Agasthiyampalli and surrounding villages in Vedaranyam block of Nagapattinam district to other parts of the State. On Wednesday, Southern Railway officials flagged off the speed trial. The trial began around 1 pm and was completed around 2 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway track Train services
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp