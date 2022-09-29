Track gauge conversion: Speed trial between Agasthiyampalli and Thiruthuraipoondi held

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A speed trial run between Agastiyampalli and Tiruthuraipoondi railway station on Wednesday following the completion of track gauge conversion work has raised hopes of resumption of train services on the route after a gap of nearly 30 years.

The train services between the two stations seized operations in the 1990s owing to the need for track conversion from metre gauge to broad gauge. Trains were operating in the route till Kodiyakarai. The service was instrumental in transporting salt from Vedaranyam block since the British Raj era. Track conversion work was delayed for years before it kicked off nearly three years ago.

With the work now complete, a possible resumption of services in the route could pave way for more effective means of transportation of salt produced in Agasthiyampalli and surrounding villages in Vedaranyam block of Nagapattinam district to other parts of the State. On Wednesday, Southern Railway officials flagged off the speed trial. The trial began around 1 pm and was completed around 2 pm.

NAGAPATTINAM: A speed trial run between Agastiyampalli and Tiruthuraipoondi railway station on Wednesday following the completion of track gauge conversion work has raised hopes of resumption of train services on the route after a gap of nearly 30 years. The train services between the two stations seized operations in the 1990s owing to the need for track conversion from metre gauge to broad gauge. Trains were operating in the route till Kodiyakarai. The service was instrumental in transporting salt from Vedaranyam block since the British Raj era. Track conversion work was delayed for years before it kicked off nearly three years ago. With the work now complete, a possible resumption of services in the route could pave way for more effective means of transportation of salt produced in Agasthiyampalli and surrounding villages in Vedaranyam block of Nagapattinam district to other parts of the State. On Wednesday, Southern Railway officials flagged off the speed trial. The trial began around 1 pm and was completed around 2 pm.