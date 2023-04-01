Home States Tamil Nadu

EV charging stations, UPI-based tax payments among 63 new proposals of Coimbatore Corporation

The civic body received a fair share of bouquets and brickbats for the proposals.

Published: 01st April 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore Corporation

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  With the revenue of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) improving, the civic body has announced several new development and welfare projects. In all, 62 new projects worth Rs 546 crore were announced.

Some of the major projects include QR code-based tax payments using UPI, 20 EV charging stations across the city, converting VOC zoo into a bird park, QR code street name boards with GPS navigation. Also, in a first for the state, Coimbatore will have a special park for differently-abled persons and special children.

The civic body received a fair share of bouquets and brickbats for the proposals. Welcoming allocation for developing corporation school infrastructure, North Zone Chairperson V Kathirvelu said CCMC must provide travel expenses to school children who travel for various competitions. Also, he said Rs 19.34 crore was too less to install street lights in the city.

East Zone chairperson Lakumi Ilanjelvi said the civic body must come up with an action plan to raid places that manufacture banned plastic items. When west zone chairperson KA Deivayanai demanded the CCMC to paint the corporation schools, Prathap said there is a plan to come up with a uniform colour code for the schools. 

Meena Logu, central zone’s chairperson, hailed the commissioner for announcing a special park called ‘Hope Park’ that is differently-abled and special children-friendly. She urged the CCMC to ensure that the floating solar power plant on the Periyakulam tank doesn’t affect aquatic life.

Although a majority of the councillors hailed the budget proposals, they were unanimous in expressing disappointment over ward fund allocation of Rs 50 lakh each.  Three AIADMK councillors walked out of the budget meeting opposing the low allocation of funds for certain projects.

TAGS
Coimbatore Coimbatore Corporation QR payment UPI
