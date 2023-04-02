Madurai: Pharmacist with autism offers medicine for stigma, leads a life of dignity & service

Gayathri Venkatesan By

MADURAI: Inspiration often springs from the most unassuming people. Mahendra Lingam (36) of Thirumangalam in Madurai, who was born with autism, is one such person who now leads an exemplary life as a pharmacist. For more than 10 years, he has been working at a private hospital, the same place where he has been receiving treatment for around 11 years. It is indeed a delight to witness Mahendra Lingam balancing his life between treatment and his daily activities.



“I distribute medicines for the patients who come here. I’ve been an employee at this hospital for the past 10 years and I am fond of the work I do here,” says Mahendra Lingam, adding that during his time away from work, he plays cricket with his friends and watches television.

Mahendra Lingam’s colleagues at the hospital appreciate his work and his friendly disposition. “He is sincere at his work and does not take unnecessary leaves. He is trained to pick the exact medicines that are mentioned on prescriptions,” they say, adding that he is quite independent and uses public transport to travel to and from the hospital every day.



Assistant Professor, Department of the Psychiatrist of GRH, Dr Kirupakaran Krishnan states that a person can lead a regular life with the help of proper therapy and treatment. “However, this doesn’t suit every autistic person. We can ensure a better quality of life for an autistic person only through early detection of the disorder,” he says.



He further says that according to research, at least one in 100 persons is affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), which is caused by prenatal and perinatal complications or multifunctional complications.



“Male children are more prone to the disorder, with at least four out of five persons diagnosed with the disorder as compared to one out of females diagnosed with the same,” says Kirupakaran.



He explains that ASD is a neurological developmental disorder, which may be characterised by social communication disorder, lack of emotional reciprocity, stereotypical and repetitive behaviour and echolalia among other conditions.



He further adds that through the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS) test, the diagnosis and assessment of people with autism will be easier. “Parents of autistic children play a major role and their awareness about the disorder along with early detection are inevitable to ensure good quality of life, let alone good treatment, for the child,” he adds.



The doctor further adds how autistic children are advised occupational therapy, speech therapy, psycho-education and psycho-therapy, stating that these therapies will also teach parents as well on how to guide their children at home.



“Psycho-therapy is predominantly for parents to overcome the stress and guilt that are a part and parcel of being a caregiver,” Dr Kirupakaran says, adding that medications for each child will be provided based on the severity of their conditions.



Dr Selvi Muthuswamy, a psychologist from Madurai reiterates that children with autism can be sent to mainstream and integrated schools, where they may still receive extra attention as needed. Not all children on the spectrum need to be sent to special schools,” she says.

Commenting on the persons who are diagnosed with autism as adults, Dr Selvi says they, along with their family (parents or spouse), are provided with counselling. Doctors also encourage them to avail of the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance to ensure treatment at government hospitals, she adds.

