India-Ghana trade conference held India-Ghana trade conference held

Addressing the India-Ghana Conference in Madurai on Sunday, Cheremeh said this is the right time for India to occupy the African market.

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Dubbing Ghana as the best place for investment and trade, High Commissioner of Ghana to India HE Kwaku Asomah Cheremeh said the West African country is the most peaceful nation in the region. Addressing the India-Ghana Conference in Madurai on Sunday, Cheremeh said this is the right time for India to occupy the African market.

Minister Counsellor High Commissioner of Ghana Adjei Ernest Nana said a country develops primarily through trade. "The one-district-one-factory policy of Ghana has created lots of industrial opportunities," he added. Protector of Emigrants and Head of Branch Secretariat, External Affairs Ministry, M Venkatachalam said India will surely extend support for the West African country's development. Madurai Collector Dr S Aneesh Shekar was also present on the occasion.

