Five-tier security for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Chennai visit on April 8

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A five-tier security arrangement will be in place, with the deployment of 26,000 police personnel, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chennai on April 8.

The city police said over 22,000 personnel will be deployed. Intense security checks are being conducted at Chennai Airport, Central station, Vivekananda House, Raj Bhavan, and INS Adyar Helipad. City police commissioner Shankar Jiwal issued an order under section 144 of the CrPC prohibiting the flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tambaram city police commissioner A Amalraj said over 4,000 personnel will be deployed for security. Flying of unmanned aerial vehicles and drones is prohibited for five days, from Wednesday to Sunday, in Tambaram city police limits and Chengalpattu district.

PM Modi is expected to arrive at 2:30 pm on Saturday and will inaugurate the new integrated terminal building of Chennai airport. At 4 pm, he will flag off Vande Bharat Express at Central railway station and participate in the 125th anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Mylapore. At 6 30 pm, he will inaugurate various projects at Alstom cricket ground, Pallavaram.

Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu reviewed the security arrangements on Thursday.

