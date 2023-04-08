Third phase of excavation begins at Ariyalur's Maligaimedu, to continue till September 2023

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: The third phase of excavations began on Thursday at Magalimedu village near Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district. Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur was the second capital of the famous Chola Empire. This was established by King Rajendra Chola after his victorious expedition up to the Gangetic plains.

Inscriptions indicate that during his reign large palaces were built here named Gangaikonda Chola, Thirumaligai and Chola Kerala. On the basis of the evidence of inscriptions, the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) took up excavation work from 2020-2022 at Maligaimedu village near Gangaikonda Cholapuram, and found brick structures, Chinese potteries and roof tiles, iron nails, ornate stones, copper and gold bracelet, bells, ivory carvings and coins.

A large number of China potteries reveal trade relations between Tamil Nadu and China during the 11th and 12th centuries. The first phase of excavations was carried out from March to September 2021 at Maligaimedu near Gangaikonda Cholapuram. A total of 17 pits were excavated and a total of 1,003 items were recovered.

Similarly, the second phase of excavations was carried out from February to September 2022 at Maligaimedu, where a total of 19 pits were excavated and a total of 1,010 items recovered. Following this, on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the third phase of excavations at Maligaimedu village from Chennai and allocated Rs 30 lakh for the project.

Meanwhile, Udayarpalayam RDO S Parimalam started work in Maligaimedu. Gangaikonda Cholapuram Excavation Director M Prabhakaran and Archeology Officer C Subalakshmi were present at the event. "In the third phase, digging of 10x10 feet pits have started at Maligaimedu. Through this, remaining parts of the palace will be unearthed. About 20 workers are involved in this work. 20 more people will work here while widening the pits. The excavation will continue till September 2023." an TNSDA official told TNIE.

