Tirunelveli MCH doctors say building inaugurated by CM one year ago yet to function

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Doctors at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) said their administration is not showing any interest towards the functioning of the postmortem and research unit building, which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister MK Stalin in April, 2022.



"The CM inaugurated five different buildings in TvMCH at an outlay of Rs 62.35 crore last year. The postmortem and research unit is one among them, and over Rs 1 crore was spent for its construction. Air conditioners and other electrical appliances have already been installed in this building. However, the administration is not showing any interest to make this building functional," said a doctor, adding that the postmortem of bodies from Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts is now carried out in an old congested building.



The parents of children admitted to the paediatric ward said a building that was exclusively constructed for the accommodation of attendants has been made a storage hall. "This building was constructed at an outlay of `50 lakh under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission Scheme. Yet, we are forced to sleep on the ground in fear of dogs and thefts during the night," said one parent R Manickam.



When contacted by TNIE, TvMCH Dean M Ravichandran said his administration would purchase furniture for the new building and open it in a week. "The store would be shifted to another building so that attendants can have proper accommodation," he added.

TIRUNELVELI: Doctors at the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) said their administration is not showing any interest towards the functioning of the postmortem and research unit building, which was inaugurated by the Chief Minister MK Stalin in April, 2022. "The CM inaugurated five different buildings in TvMCH at an outlay of Rs 62.35 crore last year. The postmortem and research unit is one among them, and over Rs 1 crore was spent for its construction. Air conditioners and other electrical appliances have already been installed in this building. However, the administration is not showing any interest to make this building functional," said a doctor, adding that the postmortem of bodies from Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts is now carried out in an old congested building. The parents of children admitted to the paediatric ward said a building that was exclusively constructed for the accommodation of attendants has been made a storage hall. "This building was constructed at an outlay of `50 lakh under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission Scheme. Yet, we are forced to sleep on the ground in fear of dogs and thefts during the night," said one parent R Manickam. When contacted by TNIE, TvMCH Dean M Ravichandran said his administration would purchase furniture for the new building and open it in a week. "The store would be shifted to another building so that attendants can have proper accommodation," he added.