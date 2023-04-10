Home States Tamil Nadu

Vengaivayal caste atrocity: TN Dalit outfits seek CBI probe 

The incident happened in December 2022. The Dalits have said that "it was a clear case of upper caste people insulting them".

Published: 10th April 2023 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Following reports of human excreta in Vengaivayal water tank, Collector Kavitha Ramu and SP Vandita Pandey hearing the grievances of the Dalit people. (Photo | EPS, M Muthu Kannan)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Dalit outfits in Tamil Nadu have demanded a CBI inquiry into the horrific caste atrocity in Vengaivayal in Pudukottai district.

It may be recalled that human feces were found in the overhead tank supplying drinking water to the Dalit families in the village. 

The incident happened in December 2022. The Dalits have said that "it was a clear case of upper caste people insulting them".

R. Selvanathan, President, Ambedkar Study Forum, a think tank on Dalit studies, based out of Tiruchi while speaking to IANS said, "The mixing of human excreta in drinking water is a clear message to the Dalit community. The message, as per I could decode, is that the Dalits are still much much lower in strata to the upper castes and the middle caste communities and they need not aspire to try and come up in life."

He said that the Ambedkar Study Forum and other like-minded organisations would conduct protest marches in Pudukottai demanding a CBI probe.

MS Sulekhamani, a Dalit woman activist associated with the Centre for Dalit Studies and Thoughts, based out of Chennai while speaking to IANS said, "The Dalits are treated meanly in several internal parts of Tamil Nadu and the Vengavayal incident is a classic example. If the CB-CID of the Tamil Nadu Police is not able to crack the case that took place as early as December 2022, then what is the point in continuing with them, let the CBI conduct a comprehensive investigation. Why is the government shying away? Any powerful vote bank at stake?"

She said that Dalit movements are forming a network and would conduct protest marches in Pudukottai if the government does not immediately order a CBI investigation into the matter.

Even the VCK wants an immediate solution to the matter and to bring the culprits to book. The VCK had also called upon the demolition of the contaminated overhead water tank which was standing as a symbol of oppression.

ALSO READ | No 'Munnetram' for Dalits in Dravida land: Revisiting Vengaivayal case after 100 days

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vengaivayal human feces Dalits drinking water
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp