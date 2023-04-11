Home States Tamil Nadu

New police stations in Coimbatore to start in week: Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan

We have identified places to start the new police stations. They will function out of private buildings temporarily.

Published: 11th April 2023 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The three new police stations sanctioned by the state government for Coimbatore city will start functioning in a week, Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan said on Monday. The new stations will function out of rented buildings in Sundarapuram, Kaundampalayam, and Karumbukadai.

Balakrishnan told TNIE, “We have identified places to start the new police stations. They will function out of private buildings temporarily. They will be shifted to permanent buildings in two years. We have decided to open the stations next week.”

On October 26 last year, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced the setting up of three new police stations, following the car blast. The government has sanctioned 93 additional police personnel for the three police stations. A police inspector, two sub-inspectors of police, two head constables, nine grade-I police constables and 17 grade-II police constables will be appointed in each new police station.

Currently, Sundarapuram comes under the Podanur police station and covers a large area. The Podanur station’s jurisdiction will be divided and a major part will be merged with Sundarapuram. Likewise, a major portion of Kuniyamuthur and a portion of Podanur jurisdiction will be merged with Karumbukadai police station. Kavundampalayam which falls under the Thudiyalur police station in Coimbatore District (Rural) police control comes under the city corporation limits. Hence, the entire Kavundampalayam area will be brought under the Kavundampalayam station in Coimbatore city police control.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore V Balakrishnan
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp