New police stations in Coimbatore to start in week: Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The three new police stations sanctioned by the state government for Coimbatore city will start functioning in a week, Commissioner of Police V Balakrishnan said on Monday. The new stations will function out of rented buildings in Sundarapuram, Kaundampalayam, and Karumbukadai.

Balakrishnan told TNIE, “We have identified places to start the new police stations. They will function out of private buildings temporarily. They will be shifted to permanent buildings in two years. We have decided to open the stations next week.”

On October 26 last year, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced the setting up of three new police stations, following the car blast. The government has sanctioned 93 additional police personnel for the three police stations. A police inspector, two sub-inspectors of police, two head constables, nine grade-I police constables and 17 grade-II police constables will be appointed in each new police station.

Currently, Sundarapuram comes under the Podanur police station and covers a large area. The Podanur station’s jurisdiction will be divided and a major part will be merged with Sundarapuram. Likewise, a major portion of Kuniyamuthur and a portion of Podanur jurisdiction will be merged with Karumbukadai police station. Kavundampalayam which falls under the Thudiyalur police station in Coimbatore District (Rural) police control comes under the city corporation limits. Hence, the entire Kavundampalayam area will be brought under the Kavundampalayam station in Coimbatore city police control.

