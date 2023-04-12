Home States Tamil Nadu

Handloom silk park to come up in Arani: TN Textiles Minister R Gandhi

To encourage the youth in the handloom sector, a weaver’s induction and entrepreneurship programme will be implemented at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi announced in the Assembly that a handloom silk park will be established in Arani while replying to the debate on demands for grants in the Assembly on Tuesday. To encourage the youth in the handloom sector, a weaver’s induction and entrepreneurship programme will be implemented at a cost of Rs 1.4 crore.

The minister said that a Dr Kalaignar Karunanidhi Centenary Memorial Handloom Silk Park will be established at Periyanna Nallur near Arani and it would benefit around 10,000 handloom weavers in the area and also attract youths in the handloom sector. He added that the basic wages of weavers of cooperative societies will be increased by 10% and the funeral assistance for members of the Handloom weavers cooperative society will be increased to Rs 5,000 from Rs 2,000

To ensure the upkeep of the health of handloom weavers, a special medical camp will be organised in areas where the handloom weavers are living a large number. To improve the handloom and power-loom sector in the state, a detailed diagnostic study will be conducted, to the welfare of the Toda people of Nilgris districts, Toda Embroidery Weavers Cooperative Production & Sales Society will be established.

Highlights

A textile city will be established on NH-45 under PPP mode and is expected to generate 20,000 job opportunities

To ensure a business-friendly environment, a textile promotion cell will be established

Rs 50L to conduct buyer-seller meetings in Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi 

Steam boiler & tub dyeing machine will be installed in Thirubuvanam Silk handloom weavers cooperative society 

Rs 6 crore  for setting up solar power generation centres at Anna cooperative spinning mill, Andipatti, and Bharathi cooperative spinning mill, Ettayapuram

Rs 60 Lakh for conducting an international conference on technical textiles in Chennai

Velumani seeks IPL tickets, Min says meet junior Shah
Chennai: AIADMK whip SP Velumani on Tuesday requested minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to arrange tickets for MLAs to witness IPL matches in Chennai.

But the minister passed the buck on to the AIADMK leader saying “BCCI conducts the IPL matches. Jay Shah, the son of your close friend Amit Shah, is there (as BCCI secretary). If we ask, he may not oblige. But if you ask, he will oblige.  So, please arrange to get five tickets for each MLA.  We will pay for it. Otherwise, you will add it to some other account.”

The Minister said this amidst laughter from members. During the debate on grants, Velumani said that when KA Sengottaiyan was the sports minister, tickets were arranged for MLAs.

To this, Udhayanidhi pointed out that the matches did not take place in Chennai for the past few years. “I don’t know to whom you have given the tickets,” he added.

