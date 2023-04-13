People's Watch demand use of SC/ST (PoA) Act against police personnel

By Express News Service

TIRUNELIVELI: Human rights organisation 'People's Watch' sent a memorandum to P Amudha, the high-level inquiry officer who is conducting inquiry into the Ambasamudram custodial torture case, on Wednesday.



In the letter, Henri Tiphagne, executive director of 'People's Watch', urged Amudha to recommend use of provisions of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the police personnel stating that some of the survivors of custodial torture are from the SC community.



"The police personnel already knew that the suspects, tortured by them, are members of the SC community. The relevant provisions of the Act for 'witness protection', compensation and rehabilitation should be invoked without further delay," he added.



Meanwhile, P Mahesh Kumar, inspector of police of Alangulam was posted as inspector of Ambasamudram police station. L Sujith Anand and BT Senthil Kumar were posted as inspectors of V K Puram and Kallidaikurichi police stations respectively. The former inspectors of all three stations were shifted to vacancy reserve after the alleged custodial torture by suspended ASP Balveer Singh came to light.

