BJP releases ‘DMK files’, says CM, Ministers have Rs 1.34 lakh crore assets

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday released, what he called as ‘DMK files’ containing a list of assets worth about Rs 1.34 lakh crore allegedly owned by DMK ministers, MPs and some party functionaries.

But the BJP chief, who alleged ‘inconsistencies’ in assets declared and owned by them, did not give any evidence to show how those valuations were arrived at. Annamalai did not take any questions from reporters and said he would answer their questions a week later after the reporters ‘peruse’ the charges made by him.

Annamalai, who was addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters in Chennai after screening a video about the alleged assets owned by DMK functionaries and the value of those assets. also released a ‘delivery challan’ for his Rafale wristwatch. The former IPS officer said Cheralathan Ramakrishnan of Coimbatore was the original buyer, and he bought the watch from him on May 27, 2021. Annamalai’s website www.enmannenmakkal.com has details about the assets and Rafale bills.

Making a direct allegation against the CM, Annamalai said, “Alstom, an MNC, had paid Rs 200 crore to Stalin during the 2011 Assembly election through two shell companies based in Singapore and Hong Kong through money laundering. I am going to lodge a complaint to the CBI by providing them all documents and seek an investigation. ”

Under the head, Asset Accumulators, Annamalai’s website has listed the alleged assets owned by DMK functionaries Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, K Ponmudy, Duraimurugan, EV Velu, S Jagathrakshakan, KN Nehru, Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Kalanithi Maran, CM’son-in-law Sabareesan, TR Baalu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kanimozhi. The website also claims to have ‘details’ about DMK distilleries, DMK schools and DMK universities.

Udhayanidhi Stalin started Red Giant Movies in 2008 and till 2011, he produced several films and most of them flopped. Our valuation of the assets of Red Giant films stands at Rs 2,010 crore. So, what is the source of these assets,” Annamalai asked.

He also said Sabreesan, son-in-law of Chief Minister MK Stalin, is involved in money laundering through Westpack which is doing business in African countries. The Westpack merged with St George Bank. During his visit to Dubai, the CM signed an MoU with Noble Steel for investing Rs 1,000 crore. Udhayanidhi Stalin was the director of this company in 2009 and resigned later. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was a director of this company in 2016 and later resigned. The Tamil Nadu government signs MoU with the same company and Rs 1,000 crore investment is coming into the state. The CM should explain this mystery,” Annamalai said.

Annamalai said his fight against corruption would continue and he would release part II, III, and IV of the DMK files in due course. The BJP chief, without naming the AIADMK, also said he would release the corruption details of all political parties that were in power in Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on the development, political analyst Tharasu Shyam told TNIE, “Everyone was expecting that Annamalai would be levelling corruption charges against DMK ministers. But he has only released a list of assets, that too without a ‘check period’. Any charge about disproportionate assets can be made only with a check period---from which year to which year and by how much have the valuations gone up. Annamalai may be attempting to divert the attention from issues troubling the BJP, including the Aarudhra scam.”

A senior AIADMK functionary said, “If Annamalai is really serious about charges, he can give details to central agencies like ED and Income Tax immediately. After becoming the state BJP chief, he had issued several challenges but nothing happened.”

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Friday released, what he called as ‘DMK files’ containing a list of assets worth about Rs 1.34 lakh crore allegedly owned by DMK ministers, MPs and some party functionaries. But the BJP chief, who alleged ‘inconsistencies’ in assets declared and owned by them, did not give any evidence to show how those valuations were arrived at. Annamalai did not take any questions from reporters and said he would answer their questions a week later after the reporters ‘peruse’ the charges made by him. Annamalai, who was addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters in Chennai after screening a video about the alleged assets owned by DMK functionaries and the value of those assets. also released a ‘delivery challan’ for his Rafale wristwatch. The former IPS officer said Cheralathan Ramakrishnan of Coimbatore was the original buyer, and he bought the watch from him on May 27, 2021. Annamalai’s website www.enmannenmakkal.com has details about the assets and Rafale bills.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Making a direct allegation against the CM, Annamalai said, “Alstom, an MNC, had paid Rs 200 crore to Stalin during the 2011 Assembly election through two shell companies based in Singapore and Hong Kong through money laundering. I am going to lodge a complaint to the CBI by providing them all documents and seek an investigation. ” Under the head, Asset Accumulators, Annamalai’s website has listed the alleged assets owned by DMK functionaries Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, K Ponmudy, Duraimurugan, EV Velu, S Jagathrakshakan, KN Nehru, Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Kalanithi Maran, CM’son-in-law Sabareesan, TR Baalu, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Kanimozhi. The website also claims to have ‘details’ about DMK distilleries, DMK schools and DMK universities. Udhayanidhi Stalin started Red Giant Movies in 2008 and till 2011, he produced several films and most of them flopped. Our valuation of the assets of Red Giant films stands at Rs 2,010 crore. So, what is the source of these assets,” Annamalai asked. He also said Sabreesan, son-in-law of Chief Minister MK Stalin, is involved in money laundering through Westpack which is doing business in African countries. The Westpack merged with St George Bank. During his visit to Dubai, the CM signed an MoU with Noble Steel for investing Rs 1,000 crore. Udhayanidhi Stalin was the director of this company in 2009 and resigned later. Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was a director of this company in 2016 and later resigned. The Tamil Nadu government signs MoU with the same company and Rs 1,000 crore investment is coming into the state. The CM should explain this mystery,” Annamalai said. Annamalai said his fight against corruption would continue and he would release part II, III, and IV of the DMK files in due course. The BJP chief, without naming the AIADMK, also said he would release the corruption details of all political parties that were in power in Tamil Nadu. Commenting on the development, political analyst Tharasu Shyam told TNIE, “Everyone was expecting that Annamalai would be levelling corruption charges against DMK ministers. But he has only released a list of assets, that too without a ‘check period’. Any charge about disproportionate assets can be made only with a check period---from which year to which year and by how much have the valuations gone up. Annamalai may be attempting to divert the attention from issues troubling the BJP, including the Aarudhra scam.” A senior AIADMK functionary said, “If Annamalai is really serious about charges, he can give details to central agencies like ED and Income Tax immediately. After becoming the state BJP chief, he had issued several challenges but nothing happened.”