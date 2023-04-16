Fish prices likely to go up by 30 per cent as annual fishing ban on east coast begins

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the fishing ban coming into force on the east coast from Saturday, the price of fish is expected to increase by 30% from next week. Fishermen said the fish were cheap on Saturday, as the number of boats that came to shore was higher than usual, and the catch was good.

“The prices are expected to go up by 30% from next week once the stock from mechanised boats gets over. The price would eventually double,” said Desingh, a fisherman from Kasimedu. The 61-day annual ban will last till June 14. During this period, mechanised boats will stay off the sea while fibre boats will continue to operate.

According to M Vijesh of Chennai Sengai Singaravelar Visaipadagu Sangam, there are around 1,300 mechanised fishing boats and more than 3,000 fibre boats in the city. “We have requested the government to reduce the ban period from 61 days to 45 days, as it is affecting our livelihood. Only when mechanised boats venture into the sea, all kinds of fishes will be available. The officials have said they will hold talks with us regarding this,” he said.

The fishermen association have also urged the government to increase compensation provided to the fishermen during the ban period from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 and added it was part of the DMK’s poll promises. The fishing ban is being implemented since 2001 to ensure the conservation and effective management of fishery resources and allow the regeneration of fish stocks. The ban period was increased from 45 days to 61 days in 2017.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Fisheries, KS Palanisamy, said the fishermen have been instructed not to venture into Andhra waters during the ban period. “We have forwarded the representation of the fishermen association on reducing the number of days of the ban to the union government,” he added.

