Honour killing victim’s wife undergoes plastic surgery on hand in Tamil Nadu

Anushya, who escaped with injuries, was first taken to the Uthangarai GH  and then shifted to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital on Saturday evening.

Published: 17th April 2023 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

TNUEF state general secretary K Samuel Raj and CPM cadre with the victim’s family members at Salem GH on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

SALEM:  S Anushya (25), widow of Subash who was hacked to death allegedly by his father, underwent plastic surgery on her hands on Sunday for cut injuries she suffered during the murderous assault on her also.

Subash (28), a caste Hindu, and his grandmother (65) were attacked by his father P Dhandapani because he married Anushuya, a Dalit girl from Ariyalur, at Arunapathy village near Uthangarai on Saturday. 

Anushya, who escaped with injuries, was first taken to the Uthangarai GH  and then shifted to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital on Saturday evening. She was referred to the Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital on Saturday night and from there shifted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) in Salem, which is super speciality institution.

GMKMCH Dean Dr R Mani told TNIE that Anushya underwent plastic surgery on Sunday afternoon and that she is stable. Meanwhile, her brother S Pushparaj (24) appealed to the government to arrange better treatment and ensure she does not lose use of her hands. On Sunday morning, Salem Judicial Magistrate- III, G Thangakarthika recorded statement from Anushya.

TNUEF plans protest
Krishnagiri: Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF) will hold a state-wide protest on Thursday condemning honour killings and the silence of government in this regard, general secretary K Samuel Raj said on Sunday , “Only a few associations are working against honour killing and many political parties are maintaining silence. During this DMK government, the State Vigilance and Monitoring Committee convened meetings thrice, which was not done during AIADMK term. But, the meetings do not take up for discussion SC/ ST sub- plan.” Meanwhile, VCK cadre staged a protest condemning the Uthangarai incident. The party sought Rs 50 lakh solatium for the kin of the victim and arrest of all accused. 

