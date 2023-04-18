European couple in Coimbatore to explore culture 

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Aiming to enrich life with experience, two Europeans representing the centuries-old Journeyman tradition, arrived in Coimbatore on Friday on the last leg of their India tour that began in Mumbai in December last year.

Wesley (Sch) Einh fn Steinmetz from France and Diana frd fr Malerin from Germany, represent Journeyman, (Wandergeselle Auf der Walz in German) which is an integral part of Europe's tradition.

Wesley (39 ), has completed over 10 years of Journeyman years, and Diana (29) seven years.

Swati Jagdish (a) Maya's Amma who is a sexuality health educator in Coimbatore met the duo in Munnar and invited them to the city. She plans to conduct events and crowdfunding campaigns to help the duo with fight tickets.

Wesley said, "A Journeyman undergoes apprenticeship in a craft, say masonry or carpentry, and begins Journeyman years which last for three years and one day. A journeyman below 30 years of age, leaves home with five Euro, traditional outfit, and tools necessary to sustain the journey, and returns home with just five Euro. The person sleeps on the streets and travels by hitchhiking as one cannot spend on hotels and buses. One eats with the money earned practising his craft.

Wesley and Diana met in Romania in 2018, and decided to travel together. Wesley completed apprenticeship in masonry and stone-related works, while Diana is into painting, which helps the two earn their bread and butter. The two have so far travelled across 13 countries including Germany, France, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Morocco, and Spain. The two have been travelling using their earnings and financial help from people they met during en route.

Speaking to TNIE, Wesley and Diana said, "We don't carry mobile phones and refuse selfie requests. One must stay at least 50 km away from home, once the journey begins, Although the fixed journey period is three years and a day, a person on average travels for about four to five years. We are free to go wherever we want and live life our way."

Sharing their experience in India, Wesley and Diana said they found the country pleasant and very exciting to explore. The only difficulty they face is sleeping on the streets. Journeymen in Europe normally sleep on the streets. But it's not common here for people to sleep in the open in a sleeping bag. So people called up the police complaining about them. "It was a bit difficult to explain our presence to police, but they gave us a patient hearing and advised us against sleeping on the roads, " they said.

Asked how they communicate, the two said they did face issues as people here are well conversant in English."We did not face difficulties. At times, we use signs and symbols to communicate with people who couldn't understand. Also, we have got used to Indian food which we found to be spicy at first. Mostly, we would go to smaller shops and get parottas or rice,"Diana said.

The two have visited Munnar in Kerala and plan to visit Kumily, Puducherry, Hampi, Kolkata, Varanasi and Rishikesh. They will wind up the India tour in October.

