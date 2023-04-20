Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu tweaks law to popularise land pooling

The law could be a game-changer for the government which is struggling to acquire land for various projects including development along Outer Ring Road and hydrogen projects in south TN. 

Published: 20th April 2023 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2023 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Land division, Layout Regularisation Scheme, Land pooling

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The state government on Wednesday introduced an amendment to tweak the provisions of The Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning (Third amendment) Act, 2018, to implement Land Pooling Area Development Scheme in Tamil Nadu.

Announced in the 2012-13 budget session, the then government amended the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, to launch the land pooling scheme to acquire land for housing and other infrastructure projects in 2018. However, the rules for drafted in February 2020 were later amended as the provisions were not effective in promoting the scheme.

Under the new amendment, newly-formed authorities have been entrusted with the power for declaration of intention to make a land pooling area development scheme. Once the scheme is notified, no person shall carry out any development work without obtaining permission.

