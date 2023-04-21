TN colleges get more time to complete Nan Mudhalvan skill courses

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following multiple requests from colleges, the higher education department has permitted the universities to extend the time to complete the Nan Mudhalvan skill courses at the arts and science colleges till May 15.

Higher education department secretary D Karthikeyan sent a circular regarding this to all universities except Anna University, TNTEU and TNOU) on Wednesday.

Based on the higher education department's direction, the universities in the state implemented skill courses such as data analytics, cyber security and office fundamentals in the private arts and science colleges in March for improving the students' skills and ensure job opportunities after completing the course. A minimum of 45 hours to a maximum of 60 hours has been allocated depending on the courses and private firms along with the college have been teaching the courses to students. However, many colleges are struggling to complete the courses due to various reasons. Earlier, colleges were instructed to complete the skill courses by April 30. Following requests from colleges, an additional time until May 15 is allocated, sources added.

Welcoming the move, a principal at an Arts and Science College in Coimbatore told TNIE, "Some private firms do not coordinate with colleges to complete the courses. For instance, as the private firm failed to take classes online, the data analytics course has not been completed for students in our college. So, we requested additional time."

When contacted, a top officer from Bharathiar University said that they have given the necessary instructions to the colleges to complete the course and its exam earlier.

COIMBATORE: Following multiple requests from colleges, the higher education department has permitted the universities to extend the time to complete the Nan Mudhalvan skill courses at the arts and science colleges till May 15. Higher education department secretary D Karthikeyan sent a circular regarding this to all universities except Anna University, TNTEU and TNOU) on Wednesday. Based on the higher education department's direction, the universities in the state implemented skill courses such as data analytics, cyber security and office fundamentals in the private arts and science colleges in March for improving the students' skills and ensure job opportunities after completing the course. A minimum of 45 hours to a maximum of 60 hours has been allocated depending on the courses and private firms along with the college have been teaching the courses to students. However, many colleges are struggling to complete the courses due to various reasons. Earlier, colleges were instructed to complete the skill courses by April 30. Following requests from colleges, an additional time until May 15 is allocated, sources added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Welcoming the move, a principal at an Arts and Science College in Coimbatore told TNIE, "Some private firms do not coordinate with colleges to complete the courses. For instance, as the private firm failed to take classes online, the data analytics course has not been completed for students in our college. So, we requested additional time." When contacted, a top officer from Bharathiar University said that they have given the necessary instructions to the colleges to complete the course and its exam earlier.