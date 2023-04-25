TTDC builds structures on estuary without CRZ clearance, coastal body seeks action

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s confirmed. The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TTDC) has built several basic amenities like hut shelters, toilets and other infrastructure on Tazhuthali Kuppam estuary without applying for Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance. Footfall on the narrow beach island had increased rapidly after TTDC built the Mudaliyarkuppam boat house.

Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (CZMA) has written to the Chengalpet collector, who is the chairman of the district coastal zone management authority, to take the necessary action as per law for violating the norms.

In the affidavit submitted before the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), CZM member secretary Deepak S Bilgi confirmed that no application for CRZ clearance from TTDC was received either to his office or the district coastal zone management authority.

“The representation received against TTDC from various fishermen associations regarding the alleged CRZ violations was forwarded to the Chengalpet district coastal zone management authority, which is the appropriate authority to take action against any CRZ violation found in their respective jurisdiction,” Bilgi said.

Earlier, the NGT had ordered an interim injunction against the project based on a petition filed by two fishermen T Kannappam and S Panneer, residents of Tsunami quarters in Tazhuthali Kuppam.

TTDC managing director Sandeep Nanduri had claimed those were only temporary structures.

“We have not constructed anything new. There were some existing structures, which we have now removed and built proper facilities for the benefit of tourists. If CRZ clearance is required, we will apply for it. This project will not have any adverse impact on the environment or turtle nesting.”

The petitioners alleged that Tazhuthali Kuppam estuary is where the Odiyur lagoon joins the sea. The area is ecologically sensitive - it is an important olive ridley turtle nesting area. The banks of the estuary are lined with rich mangroves and the bed of the estuary has an extensive seagrass bed.

“In 2017, a few small thatched roof structures were built on the beach and their number increased to 15 in 2021-22. And, in December 2022, a flurry of construction activities, including a compound wall, toilets along the banks of the estuary was built. We were shocked to see concrete structures, thatched structures with concrete pilings, flooring etc being built. The area is classified as CRZ 1B (intertidal zone) and no development zone of CRZ-3, where such tourism projects are not permitted,” the petitioner alleged.

The fishermen said there are about 230 families in the village, who are all engaged in fishing. “People did not face any trouble since only a few thatched structures were present. But now, the TTDC is attempting to construct a compound wall, constructing permanent structures and laying concrete to construct larger structures. The persons present at the site have also instructed the fishermen that they cannot access the beach and use the area. The beach cannot be appropriated and used exclusively by any person or authority,” the fishermen said.

