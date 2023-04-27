EPS meets Amit Shah, Annamalai joins the meeting

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An AIADMK team led by its general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is the election strategist for the BJP, at his residence on Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi.

Palaniswami was accompanied by former deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha, M Thambidurai, former ministers SP Velumani, P Thangamani, CVe Shanmugam, KP Munusamy and D Jayakumar. This was Palaniswami’s first meeting with the top BJP leader after the former was recognised as the general secretary of the AIADMK.

The meeting gains significance as it took place after the recent tussle between the AIADMK and BJP following certain remarks of BJP state president K Annamalai. Though AIADMK sources described it as a courtesy call, the issues between the AIADMK and BJP’s state unit as well as the preliminary talks for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and allegations against the DMK government including the audio clips attributed to Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and released by BJP state president K Annamalai would have figured in the discussions.

Significantly, Annamalai was also present during the discussions. After the meeting, Palaniswami and Annamalai did not meet the press. However, Annamalai tweeted the photos of the meeting.

