Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem

Tamil Thai Vazthu played on stage during a BJP election campaign event in Karnataka's Shimoga was stopped midway by Senior BJP leader KS Eswarappa and asked to play the Karnataka state anthem.

Published: 28th April 2023 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Kanimozhi-EPS

DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: DMK MP Kanimozhi demanded apology from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai for 'disrespecting' the state anthem 'Tamil Thai Vazthu' during BJP's election campaign in Karnataka's Shimoga district.

Taking to Twitter, Kanimozhi said, "How can someone who could not stop his party members from degrading 'Tamil Thai Vazthu', care about people of Tamil Nadu?"

Countering DMK leader, Annamalai in a tweet shared an old news clip of then Opposition Leader and present chief minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin in which it was reported that after hoisting the national flag at an event, the National Anthem was not played.

In the tweet, Annamalai said, "Do you need all this with a leader who doesn't know to play the national anthem after hoisting our national flag? Isn't yours the history of removing the line "Kannadamung Kalitelungum Kavinmalayalamum Tuluvum" from the Tamil Thai state anthem and sowing the division of the state?"

He added, "Our only mission is to save the Tamil people from you and DMK's cheap politics. do not worry!"

According to a viral video of the event, the state anthem of Tamil Nadu, Tamil Thai Vazthu played on stage during a BJP election campaign event in Karnataka's Shimoga was stopped midway by Senior BJP leader KS Eswarappa and asked to play Karnataka state anthem.

The event occurred on Thursday and was attended by BJP Tamil Nadu chief and Karnataka in-charge K Annamalai.

The polls for the 224-seat assembly in Karnataka will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanimozhi K Annamalai Tamil Thai Vazthu
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp