Home States Tamil Nadu

Students from non-BJP-ruled states benefited most from discontinued Padho Pardesh Scheme

As many as 9,753 minority students across the country benefited under the Padho Pardesh Scheme, which was recently discontinued by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in the last eight years.

Published: 29th April 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

online learning, online education, technology

Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI:  As many as 9,753 minority students across the country benefited under the Padho Pardesh Scheme, which was recently discontinued by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, in the last eight years. The information was obtained by Madurai-based activist S Karthik through an RTI application.

The scheme, introduced in 2006, provided subsidy on the interest payable for the period of moratorium on educational loans obtained by students belonging to notified minority communities for overseas studies. According to the RTI reply, students from non-BJP-ruled states benefited most from this scheme. About 5,510 out of the 9,753 beneficiaries belonged to Kerala. "This is why the union government discontinued the scheme. As many as 437 minority students from Tamil Nadu had also availed benefits of this scheme in the last eight years," Karthik said.

The Central Public Information Officer of the Ministry of Minority Affairs also furnished the religion-wise information of the beneficiaries from 2014-15 to 2019-20. As many as 3,002 Christian, 1,494 Muslim, 715 Jain, 569 Sikh, 109 Buddhist, and 24 Parsi students benefited from the scheme. Karthik urged the union government to continue this scheme for the benefit of minority students.

 Padho Pardesh Scheme

Students benefited     Year

706                                2014-15
1,106                              2015-16
537                                2016-17
763                                2017-18
1,347                             2018-19
1,448                            2019-20
1,296                             2020-21
2,550                            2021-22

Total: 9,753 (5,510 from Kerala)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Padho Pardesh Scheme Ministry of Minority Affairs Minority students RTI application
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp