All govt, aided schools of Radhapuram constituency get smart classrooms

"Radhapuram is the first constituency in Tamil Nadu to get smart classrooms for all its schools.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated 306 smart classrooms at government and government-aided schools in the Radhapuram constituency through video conference on Monday. Followed by this, assembly Speaker M Appavu, District Collector K P Karthikeyan, and District Panchayat President V S R Jagathish addressed the school students and thanked the chief minister.

In his address, Appavu said at least 205 smart classrooms in government-aided schools, 90 in government schools, eight in teacher training institutions and offices of the school education department, and three in colleges have been set up at an outlay of Rs 7.11 crore.

"Radhapuram is the first constituency in Tamil Nadu to get smart classrooms for all its schools. Teaching the students of these schools English is the aim of these classrooms, which come with cameras and UPS facilities. Each student in these schools would be given spoken English training for 30 minutes on a daily basis. The classes will be conducted in three-time slots. Officials, including the chief educational officer, block educational officer and correspondents, can monitor the classes. For this purpose, eight smart TVs have been handed over to them," Appavu added.

