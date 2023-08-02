Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Belli appointed first woman cavady of Theppakadu elephant camp

Belli and her husband Bomman were in the news after a documentary film on how they reared orphaned baby elephants won an Oscar award in March. 

Published: 02nd August 2023 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Belli appointed as first woman cavady in Theppakadu elephant camp

V Belli appointed as the first woman Cavady by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In recognition of the dedicated service and special efforts of V Belli in successfully rehabilitating orphaned elephant calves, the Tamil Nadu government has appointed her as the first woman cavady (assistant to Mahout) in the Theppakadu Elephant Camp.

Belli has been working as a temporary caretaker.  

Belli and her husband Bomman were in the news after a documentary film on how they reared orphaned baby elephants won an Oscar award in March. 

At the state secretariat, chief minister MK Stalin presented the appointment order to Belli in the presence of her husband Bomman, who is a mahout. 

An official release here said the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the Nilgiris district is home to one of Asia’s oldest elephant camps.

Every elephant is taken care of by a mahout and a cavady, who are from indigenous tribal communities. Personal care and attention by them are critical for the well-being of camp elephants.

The Tamil Nadu government had, in recognition of the services of mahouts and cavadies granted one lakh rupees each to all 91 mahouts and cavadies in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and the Anamalai Tiger Reserve and also announced the construction of eco-friendly and culturally compatible houses for all 91 elephant caretakers at a cost of Rs.9.10 crores.

The state government has also issued orders sanctioning Rs 8 crore towards the establishment of a new elephant camp at Sadivayal, at Bolampatti RF, Coimbatore, and Rs 5 crore for the improvement of Kozhikamuthy elephant camp at Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Pollachi.

During the visit of chief minister MK Stalin to the Nilgiris, he announced that the Theppakadu elephant camp would also be improved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elephant Whisperers Theppakadu Elephant Camp Bomman Belli
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp