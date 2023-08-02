Tamil Nadu: Belli appointed first woman cavady of Theppakadu elephant camp

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In recognition of the dedicated service and special efforts of V Belli in successfully rehabilitating orphaned elephant calves, the Tamil Nadu government has appointed her as the first woman cavady (assistant to Mahout) in the Theppakadu Elephant Camp.

Belli has been working as a temporary caretaker.

Belli and her husband Bomman were in the news after a documentary film on how they reared orphaned baby elephants won an Oscar award in March.

At the state secretariat, chief minister MK Stalin presented the appointment order to Belli in the presence of her husband Bomman, who is a mahout.

An official release here said the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the Nilgiris district is home to one of Asia’s oldest elephant camps.

Every elephant is taken care of by a mahout and a cavady, who are from indigenous tribal communities. Personal care and attention by them are critical for the well-being of camp elephants.

The Tamil Nadu government had, in recognition of the services of mahouts and cavadies granted one lakh rupees each to all 91 mahouts and cavadies in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and the Anamalai Tiger Reserve and also announced the construction of eco-friendly and culturally compatible houses for all 91 elephant caretakers at a cost of Rs.9.10 crores.

The state government has also issued orders sanctioning Rs 8 crore towards the establishment of a new elephant camp at Sadivayal, at Bolampatti RF, Coimbatore, and Rs 5 crore for the improvement of Kozhikamuthy elephant camp at Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Pollachi.

During the visit of chief minister MK Stalin to the Nilgiris, he announced that the Theppakadu elephant camp would also be improved.

