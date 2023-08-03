Home States Tamil Nadu

Appirampattu's 4.8 km lifeline is a bumpy ride for over 400 families in Auroville

The villagers have also urged the district administration to resume the bus service on this route which was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 03rd August 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers highlighted that the growth of thorny bushes along the roadside further endangers travellers.

Villagers highlighted that the growth of thorny bushes along the roadside further endangers travellers.

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 4.85 km road linking Royapettah and Nesal, used by approximately 400 families residing in Appirampattu village near Auroville, is in a damaged state for several months. The road enables the villagers to access the towns of Marakanam, Tindivanam, Puducherry, and the taluk headquarters Vanur.

"The road was laid in 2018 by the Vanur panchayat union. It has now developed numerous potholes and poses a significant risk to commuters. The lack of proper street lights exacerbates the situation, causing accidents during night travel, especially for two-wheeler riders," said PT Mathiazhagan, a social activist and a resident of Appirampattu.

Villagers highlighted that the growth of thorny bushes along the roadside further endangers travellers. Additionally, the bridge at Nesal, a part of the road, is in a pitiable state, showing substantial cracks in its supporting wall over the canal. This raises concerns about potential damages during floods or during the passage of heavy vehicles, added Mathiazhagan.

A resident of Nesal and former village panchayat president, L Govindan said, "The road not only serves the inhabitants of Appirampattu village but also facilitates travel for residents of Nesel and nearby villages, offering a shorter route to reach Vanur and Thiruchitrambalam junction road. The taluk office, BDO, and court need to be accessed by taking this route."

Officials from the Vanur block development office said the road has been handed over to the state highways department from the panchayat union. The necessary paperwork for the repair has been sent to Chennai for approval, and the officials have assured that the bridge will also be repaired.

The villagers have also urged the district administration to resume the bus service on this route which was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. They appeal for at least two services in the morning and evening, benefitting school/college students and workers travelling to nearby towns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bad road condition Pothole
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp