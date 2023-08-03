Appirampattu's 4.8 km lifeline is a bumpy ride for over 400 families in Auroville

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 4.85 km road linking Royapettah and Nesal, used by approximately 400 families residing in Appirampattu village near Auroville, is in a damaged state for several months. The road enables the villagers to access the towns of Marakanam, Tindivanam, Puducherry, and the taluk headquarters Vanur.

"The road was laid in 2018 by the Vanur panchayat union. It has now developed numerous potholes and poses a significant risk to commuters. The lack of proper street lights exacerbates the situation, causing accidents during night travel, especially for two-wheeler riders," said PT Mathiazhagan, a social activist and a resident of Appirampattu.

Villagers highlighted that the growth of thorny bushes along the roadside further endangers travellers. Additionally, the bridge at Nesal, a part of the road, is in a pitiable state, showing substantial cracks in its supporting wall over the canal. This raises concerns about potential damages during floods or during the passage of heavy vehicles, added Mathiazhagan.

A resident of Nesal and former village panchayat president, L Govindan said, "The road not only serves the inhabitants of Appirampattu village but also facilitates travel for residents of Nesel and nearby villages, offering a shorter route to reach Vanur and Thiruchitrambalam junction road. The taluk office, BDO, and court need to be accessed by taking this route."

Officials from the Vanur block development office said the road has been handed over to the state highways department from the panchayat union. The necessary paperwork for the repair has been sent to Chennai for approval, and the officials have assured that the bridge will also be repaired.

The villagers have also urged the district administration to resume the bus service on this route which was suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. They appeal for at least two services in the morning and evening, benefitting school/college students and workers travelling to nearby towns.

